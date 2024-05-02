Suspect in fatal shooting of soldier at Millennium City not a staff — National Security

The Ministry of National Security has said the suspect in a fatal shooting of a soldier at the Millennium City area of Kasoa is not a staff.

In a press release, the Ministry addressed social media reports alleging the suspect, Benlord Ababio currently in police custody, is a personel of the National Security.

"The Ministry wishes to put on record that the suspect, Benlord Ababio, who is currently in police custody, is not a staff of the Ministry of National Security," the statement read.

Lance Corporal Danso Michael lost his life on Tuesday after being shot by an alleged land guard named Benlord Ababio during a confrontation at the Millennium City Police Station.

L/Cpl Danso had accompanied another soldier to a disputed half plot of land in Kasoa when the shooting occurred, a statement from the Ghana Armed Forces said.

They were at the police station to report an incident on the land when the suspect allegedly opened fire.