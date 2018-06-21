Government Remains Committed To Private Sector Development

Mr Robert Ahomka-Lindsay, a Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, has reiterated government's commitment to develop the private sector to foster growth and create more employment.

He said the government had proven its commitment to the growth of the sector since assumption of office of the Akufo-Addo led administration as the private sector remained the engine of growth.

Mr Ahomka-Lindsay was speaking at the launch of the second edition of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) Business Awards 2017 on the theme: 'Empowering the Private Sector to Move Ghana beyond Aid.'

He said the government had been building the necessary infrastructure to make the business environment for the private sector in order to create more businesses, which would culminate in increased job creation.

He noted that the government had also focused on mobilising funds and attracting foreign direct investment to grow the private sector.

Mr Ahomka-Lindsay pledged the Ministry's support for the awards saying, 'We support fully, the awards and the theme' adding that, the Ministry will do its best to drive growth in the sector.

Meanwhile, Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso , the President of GNCCI said the theme for the awards was in line with government's agenda of growing the economy beyond 'hand-outs'.

He said the Chamber considered the promotion and protection of trade and investment as a critical part in driving a country's development agenda within an atmosphere of cooperation and partnership.

Nana Dankawoso said the awards scheme sought to celebrate the best and finest of Ghanaian businesses that had demonstrated excellence in business leadership and innovation in contributing to the country's socio-economic development.

He commended its effort to improve efficiency at the ports with the introduction of the paperless system and the move to reduce the port inspecting agencies from 16 to three by July 1, this year.

The three agencies that will operate at the ports are; Ghana Standards Authority, the Food and Drugs Authority, and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

He said the decision was welcoming as it would reduce turnaround time for businesses and eliminate corruption.

Nana Dankawoso added that it would also lead to increased commercial opportunities and investment, facilitating export diversification, strengthening ties between nations, as well as creating employment opportunities and improving livelihood.

He noted that in addition to the goodwill, the awards had enhanced the visibility, validation, business referrals, reputation, as well as product and service differentiation of the award winners.

He, therefore, called on businesses to participate in the awards to highlight best business practices that were fundamental to private sector growth and development.

The maiden edition of the awards was last year where 31 distinguished businesses and personalities received their awards.

Entries for the Chamber's awards, which opened on Wednesday June 20 to accept nominations, are expected to close by July 20.