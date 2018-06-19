AirtelTigo Fortunes Least Affected By CEO’s Exit

Telecom Analyst, Fouad Chaalabi has told Citi Business News he does not expect the resignation of the CEO of AirtelTigo, RoshiMotman, to negatively affect the fortunes of the company going forward.

According to him, the systems and international standards of the parent companies of both Airtel and Tigo will ensure that the merged entity thrives even in the absence of a key figure like Madam Motman.

AirtelTigo today (June 19, 2018) announced that its CEO Roshi Motman has decided to leave the company to pursue new opportunities.

She will be replaced by the former CEO of Tigo Senegal, Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi.

Speaking to Citi Business News on Roshi Motman's resignation, Mr. Chaalabi called on other companies to have an organizational structure that will ensure that their companies thrive in absence of any personality.

“In my opinion, good organizations should not be based on who stays or who goes. Good organizations should only be based on the systems and structures put in place as well as the performance of the company…If one person goes and leads to troubles at the company, then it means there was no foundation in the beginning.”

Mr. Chaalabi went on to speak about the impact of Roshi Motman describing her time as CEO, revolutionary.

“I think Roshi has done considerably well. I will say that she has accomplished her mission as CEO of both Tigo and the merged entity AirtelTigo, and will now be looking for a new challenge. I believe that with Airtel and Tigo being international companies, their success and future will not depend on one individual.”

Roshi Motman as CEO of AirtelTigo

Ms Motman enjoyed considerable successes during her time with first Tigo Ghana and subsequently AirtelTigo. Having joined Tigo Ghana in 2014, she steered the company to significant achievements, including the successful completion of the merger between Airtel and Tigo last year.

During her time at Tigo Ghana she revived the company and gained recognition for the financial and operational turnaround of the business and her strong record of developing and nurturing talent. Her transformational leadership won her the Africa Telecommunications CEO of the Year award at the 2015 AfricaCom.

She was appointed CEO of AirtelTigo in October 2017 upon the completion of the merger of Airtel and Tigo and has been instrumental in ensuring the successful start of the integrated business.

