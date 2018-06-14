Angela Asante Named Head Of National Sales For GLICO General

The Head of Reinsurance of GLICO General Insurance Co. Ltd. (GLICO General), Mrs. Angela Asante has been appointed as Head of National Sales.

Mrs. Asante's appointment is in line with the ambition GLICO General's new Managing Director, Andrew Achampong-Kyei, to take the company to higher heights in the non-life sector ranking.

Mrs. Angela Asante joined GLICO General in 2011 having worked with Santander Bank PLC, United Kingdom as a Retail Banker for close to three (3) years. She has extensive work experience in the insurance industry and has progressively attained different roles at GLICO General. Hitherto becoming the Head of Reinsurance, a position she held for foru (4) years, Mrs. Asante was the Head of the Retail Workgroup department at GLICO General and was responsible for individual business lines and customer service delivery.

She is a Chartered Insurer and an Associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute, United Kingdom. She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Northampton University, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Currently, Mrs. Asante is the General Secretary of the Chartered Insurers Ladies Association of Ghana (CILAG) and a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG).

Mrs. Angela Asante has actively participated and benefited from several Insurance training courses with reputable institutions such as Munich Re, African Re, Continental Re, Ghana Re, Ghana Insurance Association (GIA), African Insurance Organisation (AIO), among others.

The newly appointed Head of National Sales brings on board a wealth of practical experience in technical underwriting, customer relations and reinsurance, to coordinate and promote sales of GLICO GENERAL’s products and services to achieve GLICO’s, “ a brand of choice” vision in Ghana and beyond.

GLICO General is a member of GLICO Group and provides innovative and quality non-life insurance products and services for the insurable Ghanaian people. In the last decade, the company has shot up to become the sixth industry player and it is ambitiously striving harder to move up the general insurance sector ranking.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM