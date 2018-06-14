UBA Excite Customers With Mobile Banking App

There seems to be several Mobile Banking Apps that are not distinctive-boring customers with nothing more exciting than the normal way of banking. United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched a revolutionary Mobile Banking App that gives customers a lifetime fulfillment, not just banking, but a wide range of services including shopping.

The U-Mobile is the first Mobile Banking App to include facial recognition feature that allows customers to sign up onto the App using their account details, however, to undertake any transaction on the App, one may require to use a pin code.

The new App which is highly built with strong security features for instance also has a secure code which allows customers to generate a one-time password for each transaction after they have logged into their account. It also comes with other available security options such as the fingerprint.

U-Mobile, a new UBA Mobile Banking App and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) designed for both smartphones and features phones have been created with banking features that enable customers to operate a mini branch on their mobile phones.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, the Managing Director of UBA Ghana, Abiola Bawuah said UBA in line with its strategy to drive the experience of “banking without boundaries” to its customers through digital innovation, the new Mobile Banking App demonstrates the Bank’s aim to provide unparalleled experience across all its channels in line with the bank’s vision to dominate Africa’s digital banking space.

He noted that these products demonstrates their culture of service excellence, strengthening the affinity with their existing customers while reinforcing the UBA brand as one to be associated with by the entire banking public.

“As a bank, co-creating with our customers remains part of our focus. Over the period, we have been informed by the taste and lifestyle of our customers and as such provided these two new solutions -Mobile Banking App and *822# to enhance their banking relationship with us and give our customers greater value”. We live in an age and time where people want a hustle-free way of banking, so we decided to introduce more features in our Mobile Banking App, which gives our customers greater value,” Mrs. Bawuah stated.

She added that with *822#, UBA Ghana advances in an industry trend which hopes to extend banking services to the less tech savvy customers, and customers who may not have the taste for internet banking, as well as the financially excluded persons.

According to her, UBA customers can register for these services to transfer money, buy airtime, check account balances, pay bills, transfer funds and conduct mobile money transfers amongst other functions with the new Mobile Banking App and USSD.

Mrs. Bawuah noted that the new App comes with biometric log-in and facial recognition features for secure and personalized access. The application is now available for download on Apple Store and Google Play.

The Head of Digital Banking Products and Sales at UBA, Johnson Olakunmi emphasized that the purpose of this Mobile Banking App is to drive financial inclusion irrespective of one’s location or status.

“In Africa, we have the capacity as the Pan Africa bank to actually create a digital revolution. We want to empower customers giving them access information on their account and the ability to take financial decision and do financial transaction with ease,” he intimated.