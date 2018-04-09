NPP's Fortunes In KUMBUNGU Is Worsening Day By Day

Once upon a time, NPP in KUMBUNGU Constituency was so united that people could hardly hear of it in the media landscape. In April, 2017, His Excellency the president nominated Mr Abdul Salaam Hamza Fataw as DCE for KUMBUNGU who subsequently received 100 percent confirmation. This was expected because, this is the man who is said to be a grass root person.

Unlike other constituencies, one could hardly hear 'noise' from the people of KUMBUNGU. This meant that the endorsement was not just coming from the elected assembly members or government appointees, more precisely, the endorsement was from the general populace.

Barely few months down the lane, the DCE began to prove that he was not worthy of this enviable position. Apart from the fact that Mr Abdul Salaam Hamza Fataw failed to engage his co-contenders for the DCE position, he also failed to heed to advice from all corners. This was the beginning of his unpopularity.

As if that was not enough, he (Mr Fataw) actively participated in the NPP Constituency Executive Elections held in February, 2018. Uncharacteristic of a DCE who should be father for all, he fielded candidates for almost all positions that was being contested. Unfortunately, for him all his favourites lost except the chairman who won on his own merit. As for what he (the DCE) exhibited before and during the elections, I'm not in the position to divulge it. What remained certain is that he acted unprofessionally.

As per the NPP Constitution, within two weeks after the elections, appointments have to be made by elected executives in order to get the full compliment of the Constituency Executive Committee. As if he did not learn his lessons, the DCE tried to influence the appointments but failed miserably. It is important to point out that of all the 17 Constituency Executive Committee, he can only boost of at most two.

The last straw that breaks the camel's back is that instead of him now repenting, thereby humbling himself, he takes the incessant posture that he cannot work with the executives. This, in my view (and in the opinion of many) will worsen the already wobbling NPP in the KUMBUNGU Constituency. To buttress his posture, the DCE has not held any meeting with NPP Constituency Executives in the area. For the record, he has been invited twice for a meeting by the Constituency Executive Committee but he declined both without reason. If a DCE is never ready to work with his own party executives where will the party be heading towards? Your guess is as good as mine.

To digress a bit, the recent allegation by various newsportal that the DCE received double salary for eight months lingers in the minds of many. This allegation, if not investigated will dent not just the image of the DCE but NPP in the Constituency and beyond.

As a citizen and not just a spectator, I call on His Excellency the President to call Mr Abdul Salaam Hamza Fataw, (the DCE for KUMBUNGU) to order. This will save the constituency from total collapse.

By:

Soofo Yamusah in KUMBUNGU.

0242040793/0209655671

[email protected]