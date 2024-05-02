President Akufo-Addo's Undemocratic Statement: A Threat To Ghana's Democracy

02.05.2024 LISTEN

Ghana's democratic credentials have come under scrutiny following a statement made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Speaking about his political opponent, he said, "The person I defeated twice can't succeed me." This statement has sparked alarm and concern among Ghanaians about the future of our democracy. As the proverb goes, "When a child says his mother will not sleep, he also will not sleep." This statement has kept many Ghanaians awake, worried about the implications for our democracy.

As Nelson Mandela once said, "Democracy is not just a dream, it's a reality that must be fought for." Ghana has a rich history of democratic governance, with a reputation for holding free and fair elections. However, President Akufo-Addo's statement distorts this history by claiming he defeated President John Mahama twice, when in fact, he lost the 2012 presidential election. This misrepresentation of facts is a threat to our democratic foundation. As the proverb says, "A house built on lies will always collapse."

In a democratic system like ours, the power to choose leaders lies with the people, not with individuals. The President's statement suggests he has the power to determine who succeeds him, rather than the people of Ghana through the democratic process. This dangerous precedent threatens the stability and democracy of our nation. As Thomas Jefferson once said, "The will of the people is the only legitimate foundation of any government." Moreover, our Ghanaian proverb says, "The voice of the people is the voice of God."

Ghana's democratic history is a beacon of hope for Africa and the world. We must protect our democratic principles and prevent any individual from undermining them. President Akufo-Addo's statement has already caused division and tension among Ghanaians, and we cannot allow this to continue. As Mahatma Gandhi once said, "Democracy must become a habit, a way of life." Our proverb also says, "A nation that does not respect its elders will never prosper."

Therefore, I urge President Akufo-Addo to retract his statement and affirm his commitment to democracy and the rule of law. The people of Ghana deserve better, and our nation deserves to be led with integrity and respect for democratic

principles. The future of our democracy depends on it, and we must act now to protect it. As our proverb goes, "A word is enough for the wise."

The President's statement has put fears in many and has been interpreted by many as a threat to the democratic process and an attempt to undermine the rule of law. Citizens are expressing their disapproval on social media, with many calling for the President to retract his statement and apologize for his comments. As I, Hon.

Simon Yaw Awadzi, Assemblyman for Aborlove Nolopi Electoral Area in Keta, aptly put it, "You don't provoke a chimpanzee by touching his testicles. The President's statement is a clear provocation and an affront to our democracy. We must stand up and condemn it." Our proverb says, "When you point one finger at someone, three fingers point back at you."

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also released a statement condemning the President's comments, saying they are "a clear indication of his desire to cling to power at all costs." "We call on all Ghanaians to reject the President's undemocratic statements and stand up for our democracy," said the NDC in a statement. "We must ensure that our leaders respect the rule of law and the democratic process." As our proverb says, "Two heads are better than one."

The Council of State and traditional leaders have yet to comment on the President's statement, but citizens are eagerly awaiting their response. "We hope that our leaders will stand up for what is right and condemn the President's comments," said Kwame Osei, a citizen. "We must protect our democracy and ensure that our leaders respect the rule of law." Our proverb says, "The elderly have a right to their opinions."

The controversy surrounding the President's statement has sparked a national conversation about democracy and the rule of law in Ghana. Citizens are calling for greater accountability and transparency from their leaders, and are demanding that stakeholders take a stand against undemocratic behavior. As the situation continues to unfold, one thing is clear: Ghanaians will not stand idly by while their democracy is threatened. They will continue to demand accountability and transparency from their leaders, and will fight to protect their democratic rights. As our proverb says, "The dog that will get lost will not hear the hunter's whistle."

By: Hon. Simon Yaw Awadzi,

Assemblyman-Aborlove Nolopi Electoral Area in Keta Municipal Assembly

([email protected])

Reference: https://www.myjoyonline.com/2024-polls-the-person-i-defeated-twice-cant- succeed-me-akufo-addo/