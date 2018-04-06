Ghana Needs Systemised Christian Pilgrimage Programme

Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Thursday said there was the need to streamline the Christian Pilgrimage Programme for efficiency and effectiveness.

He said 'we need to create the confidence and believe that the Christian Pilgrimage will be successful.'

Mr Dzamesi was speaking at a press conference to announce the second edition of the Christian Pilgrimage Programme being facilitated by the Ministry to holy sites, particularly to the holy sites in the State of Israel.

This year's pilgrimage will see some expected Pilgrims over 500 Christians going to the holy land.

He said the Nigerian Christian Pilgrimage model was a clear indication that the Ministry could be successful with the Programme.

'This year we have scheduled the month of August for the Pilgrimage to the State of Israel and as we did for last year's trial Pilgrimage the rate remains the same and it comes with the same package of flight, accommodation and meals,' he added.

He said the agreed fee per person remained $2,700 or its equivalent in cedis, indicating the Pilgrims would have daily prayers and meditation at important and significant sites mentioned in the Bible, boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, worship on MT Camel, visit to the Church of the Miracle of Cana.

The Minister said they would also pray at the Western wall of the temple of Jerusalem, visit the nativity Church in Bethlehem, and visit the Gethsemane gardens as well as the River Jordan.

Mr Dzamesi said the trip formed part of strengthening faith and believe, whilst enhancing values that stress the essence of love, togetherness and deepen the sense of cohesion for national development.

He said Pilgrimage in the life of religious people across all known religions have played central roles, deepening faith and believe.

'It creates a new sense of renewal and deepen understanding of the creator' he added.

'It is, therefore, important and very necessary that believers, desirous of undertaking Pilgrimage are given the opportunity to do so,' he said.

He said the government was in a State to State collaboration with the State of Israel and the Ministry as part of its facilitating efforts would ensure that all operators organising or undertaking Pilgrimages to holy sites apart from meeting all necessary requirements also register with the Ministry.

He said there was the need to know the persons or bodies that organise Pilgrimages, to know the number, to ensure that the persons eligible were persons genuinely undertaking the Pilgrimage and more importantly maintain the integrity and image of the country.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA