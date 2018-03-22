Gov't Suspends Proposed Cargo Fumigation Indefinitely

Government has ordered the indefinite suspension of the proposed fumigation levy for shippers.

The policy, aimed at fumigating all imported cargo upon arrival at the ports.

However, a statement signed by the Information Minister, Mustapha Hameed and copied to Citi Business News said,

“After extensive consultation between the government and various stakeholders, the Economic Management Team has instructed that the proposed fumigation levy for shippers be independently suspended.”

The Importers & Exporters Association, freight forwarders as well as the shippers association, have complained about the high cost of production the exercise would have brought on their businesses.

They argued among others that cargoes are fumigated at the port of origin.

As a result, an additional fumigation upon arrival would increase cost and duplicate activities leading to possible delay in clearing goods.

But the suspension is to bring all these concerns to rest.