Opportunity International Holds Historic Board Meeting In Ghana For USA And UK Boards

The first ever board meeting of Opportunity International to be held in Africa was in Ghana from Monday 12th to Tuesday 13th March 2018.

The meeting brought together board members of Opportunity International USA, Opportunity International UK, Opportunity International Australia, Opportunity International of Canada and Opportunity International Savings and Loans (OISL), Ghana.

It was also attended by some staff of the institution from the global operations who are based in the UK, the USA, and other countries.

The meetings were hosted by Opportunity International Savings and Loans, which is an implementing partner for Opportunity Global Operations.

The meeting also afforded the Board members and staff a chance to visit clients in Accra and Kumasi and to see first-hand the operations of OISL and what the institution was doing to transform the lives of clients in Ghana. The participants commended OISLfor the great work done in touching lives in tremendous ways.

The Management and staff of OISL were excited that Ghana was selected as the destination for their Board meeting and as a kind gesture, held a corporate dinner at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in their honour.

The celebration dinner was graced by high profile personalities from government and the corporate community in Ghana as well as clients of OISL.

Among the special guests were Mr. Osei Gyasi, the Head of Banking Supervision Division, Bank of Ghana and his deputy, Mr. Sampson AkligohSpecial Economic Advisor to the Minister of Finance, Mr. Asare Ayesu, representative of the Deputy Minister of Finance, Reverend Dr. Kwabena Darko, former Board Chairman of OISL and Chairman of Darko Farms, Mr. Ebo Hewton, Board Chairman of Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans, Mr. Yaw Gyamfi, Executive Secretary of GHAMFIN and Mr. Tweneboah Kodua Boakye, Executive Secretary of GHASALC among others.

The invited dignitaries shared fraternal messages during the dinner. The Head of Banking Supervision commended OISL for its strong performance leading to a solid balance sheet and sustainable operation over the years and encouraged the institution and its management and Board to keep up with its good standards.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kwame Owusu-Boatengand the Board Chairman of OISL, Mr. Frazer Hume both acknowledged the honour done them to host the meetings in Ghana. They welcomed the guests to Ghana on behalf of the Board, Management and staff and expressed appreciation for the time the Boards had taken from their busy schedules to visit their valued clients in the field.

CEO of Opportunity International USA, Mr. Atul Tandon, expressed optimism that by the strides made by OISL in Ghana, the dream of reaching one million clients in Ghana by 2020 was on course. This was re-echoed by the Chairman of the Boards of Opportunity International USA, Mr. Dave Tolmie. Additionally, the chairman of the Board of Opportunity International UK, Mr. Cliff Hampton and UK CEO, Mr. Edward Fox, expressed their continued support for the operations of OISL.

The gathering was graced by the Opportunity International Choir which was made up of some staff of the institution from throughout Ghana and cultural troupes who also provided songs and cultural displays.

Opportunity International is a non-profit organisation with a network of 43 partners across the globe consisting of support and implementing partners. Opportunity International - US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany raise funds to support implementing partners in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited (OISL), is a leading savings and loans institution in Ghana. OISL is at the forefront of delivering financial services to help transform the lives of clients.

It was licensed by the Bank of Ghana in June 2004 and has a client base of 502,000 as at the end of February 2018. Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is an affiliate of Opportunity International Global.