Low Level vs. High Level Societies

Societies, regardless of space, time and inherited past, are all determined by the constantly ticking of time in an up and down process replacing each other over shorter or longer generation periods. They show always the same signs of downfall or rising up. Societies aware of these indicators with open eyes to see the obvious and future development beyond their temporary existence are the new upcoming Rulers of the World once partnering closely with existing rulers to learn from their success elements and to know how to avoid mistakes made in order to be above their pre-successors in ruling the world and lift humanity up unto a higher level than existed before.

Great Societies are never born out of Democracies with many voices to shout out wishes and dreams, but as history, the caring teacher to live a good life in the future, discloses to us, it always takes a strong visionary leader to start the new process either by force or –most often – by exceptional personalities more and more people are determined to follow until the individual ideas have become a common goal and conviction as visible in modern Singapore and other societies around the world.

Germany at this point in time is a very fine example of a High Level Society turning itself into a Low Level Society over a short period of time, the next 2-3 generations to come, while most Germans do everything possible to oppose any such ideas that would give Germans an unpleasant feeling to live in a society that stands in between High and Low Level, not fish nor meat as Germans saying goes.

Germany in the 21st Century is like a wind surfer`s dream, a high and mighty Hawaiian water wave, light blue in the sunlight against the sun, an economic powerhouse, a political stronghold in Europe and the world. This is the upper side of the waver pipe through which the surfer glides elegantly (the time) to come happily out at the other side of the wave that is crashing unto the sand and disappearing on the shore into the sand coming back as rain or underground water as no water ever disappears forever. The bottom of the waver pipe is the bottom of the German society, once called the country of the “Poets and Thinkers”, today a country of Daniela Katzenberger and Verona Pooth, of Social Media and its bad influence on the thinking and communications skills of humans, is based on disinterest and ignorance in a cultural vibrant society. The creative momentum Germany truly was proud of has faded away. People are disconnected from each other not mentioning the upcoming drama of more and more Germans die as poor people after years of hard work.

When Wolfgang Schäuble, Speaker of German Parliament “Deutscher Bundestag” said in late 2017 Germany hasto invest more money in Africa to create jobs to make sure Migrants and Refugees do not reach Germany in their numbers causing various problems, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany donating during his three day state Visit in Ghana late December 2017 Euros 100 Mio. for the country´s development and this week voices shout out loud to implement further restrictions for accepting foreigners into Germany, it is more than obvious that the White Man still does not understand the Black Man and effective solutions to make this world a better place, but the solution will be delayed once more. White People do not understand the Black People while the Black People take advantage of this fact in their numbers. Voices shouting out loud to open doors or keep them closed are voices that have no brain and understanding for the real issues and the potentially right decisions to take on both sides.

AID policy of the White Man is not supposed to work as it is obvious that in 60 years to come West-Africa will be having a population three times that of West-Europe, clearly outnumbered. Should the African leaders use their natural resources during this period wisely before they get finally finished and follow the footsteps of Singapore or South Korea, Europe and USA will be pushed to the wall and their economies crashed…the White Mind knows about this potential danger for which reason has no interest to raise such a strong competitor…short-sighted as down the history line German generations to come will have to face the music and solve the mess caused by today´s generation of Politicians and Intellectuals. History cannot be stopped, only delayed.

As much as it seems impossible that Africa, humans birthplace and humanity´s starting point, will be the Ruler of the World, it takes only ONE visionary Leader to bring Africa back as the Ruler of the World. This is Utopia to many, reality only for the once that can see and understand.

Author: Dipl-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Kollaustraße 15a, 22529 Hamburg, Germany, [email protected] , 15.03.2018