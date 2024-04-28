Court dismisses Serwaa Amihere case against Henry Fitz, two others

The Dansoman Circuit Court in Accra has reportedly thrown out a case brought against Henry Fitz and two other individuals accused of sharing the private video of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere.

According to court correspondent for Angel FM, Ama Braggo, who was present during the proceedings, the judge dismissed the case citing lack of jurisdiction for the Circuit Court to hear it.

Braggo further revealed that the responsibility now falls on the Ghana Police to pursue the case in a High Court, where the Attorney General’s Office would prosecute the matter.

It was also noted that none of the accused individuals were present in court at the time the case was called.

This development follows a statement issued by Serwaa Amihere on Wednesday, April 24, apologizing to Ghanaians for the leakage of her private video with Henry Fitz in bed.

The dismissal of the case has stirred discussions about the legal procedures surrounding such matters and the role of the judiciary in addressing issues of privacy and cybercrime.