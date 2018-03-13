UGBS Commissions Tullow Library

CHARLES DARKU, Managing Director (MD) of Tullow Ghana Limited, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art digital library at the University of Ghana Business School.

The e- library, which cost US$120,000, occupies the second and third floors of the school. It has librarian's booth and a lounge dubbed, 'Tullow Corner' with digital devices to enhance research by students.

Addressing faculty members and students recently, the MD indicated that Tullow Ghana Limited is happy to be part of the vision of UGBS to boost development in the country.

“We are happy that you want to achieve this vision through quality teaching, learning, research and knowledge dissemination which give true meaning to the attainment of academic success and excellence,” he opined. Mr. Darku was hopeful the commissioning of the library would meet the needs of business students using cutting-edge information technology.

Tullow Ghana, a subsidiary of Tullow Oil Plc, a leading independent oil and gas group, is implementing an engineering Scholarship programme, which covers full and partial scholarships for students at the three tertiary institutions, two public and one private, he mentioned.

Prof Samuel Agyei-Mensah, College of humanities, said libraries serve as critical points for research and references. Prof Joshua yindenaba Abor, Dean, UGBS, commended Tullow Ghana Limited for the digital library project, adding that it would enhance research and academic work for both faculty members and students alike.

He urged other corporate institutions to help enhance universities.