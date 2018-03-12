An Open Letter To The Gender Minister

Dear Hon. Otiko Afisa Dzaba,

My warmly greetings to you and I am hoping that this letter finds you well.

To start with, I want to appreciate your efforts and contributions your outfit is articulating in your quest to empower human beings, notably, women and children, and protecting society as a whole.

I have taken notice of some of the programmes and initiatives your ministry is embarking on to make society better. Among them is the initiative to get children living on the street off the street, while acknowledging your endeavour in 'fighting' for the Affirmative Action Bill which seeks to bring parity between males and females in the country to be passed by Parliament of the Republic, among other things you are doing for this nation in line with the name of your ministry; Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Not long ago, you joined a host of women on March 8 2018, to celebrate women in this country under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) on the International Women's Day.

Women are obviously very instrumental in the lives of humans, being the embodiment of how beautiful the handy works of the Creator are.

Through tertiary education, this country has produced lots of productive women impacting on 'even' men. To start with some examples, the various first ladies this nation has had especially in the Fourth Republic, and still have, have contributed their quota to the development of this nation. We have had a female Speaker of Parliament, in the person of Madam Joyce Banford Addo.

We have also witness the work of former Chief Justice Georgina Wood, and the current Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo who are doing much more exploits in the third arm of government. We can not also overlook the contributions of the first women Minister of State, now Rev. Joyce Aryee. The above mentioned names, among many others, are doing greater things in this nation.

I therefore wish to pinpoint a common trait among them. It's about their dressing, defining them of who they are.

Therefore, I wish to draw your attention to the 'quality' of women that are produced in our tertiary institutions in the modern Ghana.

We (Ghanaians) are aware and understand that Ghana is a female dominated country, with about 52% of the population being females while the remaining 48% are males, born by women.

Thus, if the above percentage of males and females is something to go by and make projections into the future, then there is the need to groom these young ladies in the various tertiary institutions to become future leaders as they are being prepared to change status quo of this nation.

Ghanaians are clinched to a saying that "a farm land that would yield good crop can be determined from it's soil". In translation, the grooming of these young ladies will determine the future of our dearest nation Ghana because in due time, the number of women relative to men are going to be increased astronomically, 'all things being equal'.

Honorable, I know you sometimes drive through Madina to your office and you see young ladies dressed half naked going or closing from lectures in the nation's premier university, University of Ghana, Legon. The Ghana Institute of Journalism which is just a stone throw from your office is no different while the Accra Technical University and the City Campus of the University of Ghana in Accra are towing the same line.

Some would vehemently disagree with the above, but that is the exact reflection of what is happening in our 'enlightened' schools especially at the universities.

Whether off shoulder, mini skirts or cropped top, can we have some kind of proper or regulated dressing among the ladies, Hon. Minister?

Though it is believed that once someone strives to get to a tertiary institution, he or she is an adult, thus can not be controlled. But there must be a way to introduce an appearance checking mechanism to ensure a presentatble dressing among students, notably females, across all universities in Ghana -both private and public- in conformity to our traditional and cultural values as a country.

Though there are several advocacies promoting women empowerment, women in leadership, the He for She gender mantra, equality, among others, I will plead with you if these organisations or initiatives can also channel their efforts to advising and nurturing some of these young ladies in terms of moral education and good standards in our universities so that when the time comes to actualise these dreams, they would not be found wanting.

It is said that 'you are what you wear', thus what you wear is your identity and on that scale people will appreciate you as such.

Although some men have accepted the saying that 'what men can do, women can do it better', the later are still vulnerable and needs to be groomed to take responsibility when the need arises.

Tutors have said it on several occasions while stakeholders of education have also complained on a number of time, but it is yielding no result because there is that academic freedom to these ladies.

In an attempt to fine answers to the motivated intention of such outfits of ladies, we tend to ask whether a particular lady coming to school set off from home or not?

There are two things here; is either parents or guardians saw or did not, but be it as it may, since collectively we are pushing for an agenda of equality, they must ensure that they don't leave any stone unturned and dressing or appearance is instrumental.

Finally, honourable, I will want you to call the ladies to 'order', and in particular with the educational authorities in the country, to institute some reforms in the universities curricula to ensure that females comply with a proper and appreciable way of dressing.

Thanks in anticipation, as I look forward to see changes in relation to the way some school ladies dress in our universities soon.

Mensah Richard Adonu

[email protected]