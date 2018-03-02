Awal Mohammed To Address Young Entrepreneurs In The US

Ghana’s Minister of Business Development is set to join other renowned entrepreneurs and business speakers for the 7th edition of the Young CEOs Business Forum to be held in the United States of America.

The 4 days event which will kick off from the 24th April, will host young successful entrepreneurs, CEOs, and founders from Africa and their counterpart from other parts of the world especially Europe, Asia and America on the theme: Closing the Entrepreneurship Gap in Africa’s Emerging Markets; The Impact on Global Economies.

The summit which is will be held at the prestigious Georgia State University Law Knowles Conference Center, in Atlanta Georgia.is noted to be a strategic platform for trade, commerce, collaboration, partnership, and will open with a welcome cocktail, Art Exhibition, & African movie premier.

Other activities to be observed include: Networking Session/Breakfast Meeting, Sector by sector specialized Business Strategy sessions, Key Note Presentations, Panel Discussions, Exclusive B2B presentations, Expert Panel Q&A Sessions, Exhibition, Exclusive Dinner & CEO’s Global Awards and a facility tour of the Tylor English Duma Law firm in Atlanta Georgia.

Prominent speakers Xavier Rolet (CEO, London Stock Exchange Group), H.E Dr. Erieka Benett (Founder, Diaspora African Forum), Deitra Crawley (Partner, Taylor English Duma LLP, Board Member, Georgia District Export Council and Chair, Federal Bar Association-Government Contract Section), Samuel Dossou Aworet (President, African Business Round Table & Chairman & CEO, Petrolin, the Pan Africa Exploration & Production Oil & Gas Conglomerate), Dr. Uchenna Ekwo Ph.D (President & Founder, Center for Media & Peace Initiative New York), Jimmy LeFavour (Chairman, Georgia Music Industry Association GMIA), Hon. Awal Ibrahim Mohammed (Minister of Business Development, Ghana), Hubert Humphrey (Chairman and founder Hegemon Group International (HGI) USA), Dr. Linus Okorie (President & Founder GOTNI Leadership Institute), Randy Tate (CEO Flip Wall Street, USA), Ubong King (Chairman and Founder, Protection Plus services Limited) and others from across the world.

The summit is also leveraging on the success of our past business summits in Dubai, Accra, Lagos, London, Dusseldorf and Warsaw to once again gather the African, European & American Young CEOs of major companies, venture capitalists, and some select technology company CEOs, Diplomats, Government institutions, emerging political leaders—this time in Atlanta, Georgia—for an earnest discussion of how their contributions are shifting the-ever evolving business and political ecosystem.

YCBS Summits have had previous editions held at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management (Dusseldorf Germany), Sheraton Creek(Dubai-UAE), British Council (Accra-Ghana), Imperial College (London-UK), Transcorp Hilton (Abuja Nigeria), Oriental Hotel (Lagos-Nigeria) and recently at Warsaw Plaza Hotel (Warsaw Poland) in partnership with best global business, an Europe centric business promotion company.

This Summit is hosted under the patronage and partnership of; African Union Diaspora African Forum, Best Global Business BGB, Center for Media & Peace initiative New York, Africa business School ABS, African business round table, The Stage Africa foundation, America Nigerian International Chambers of Commerce, Carver University Atlanta, Georgia Music industry association GMIA, Warsaw School of Economics, Posh Global group, Issy Springs LLc, European school of Economics, CNBC Africa, African independent television, Ministry of business development Ghana, Foundation for Economic Development, CEO business journal, Heritage Plus, AMO Consulting, Avance Media, Achievers Media, Azariah Transnational Synergy, BENTV London, Nigerian Export Promotion Council & Anaheim University California.

Participation fee: $500 dollars, Exhibition; $1,250 dollars

For Sponsorship, Exhibition, Corporate presentations, Participation, Group Delegation & more kindly visit www.ycbf.org or call; +14044287607, +13478318924, +2348033167827 or +2348034532300.