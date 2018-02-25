Improving Sanitation In Schools

The Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) has provided about 280 schools in the region with toilet facilities and water supply to improve institutional sanitation.

The schools benefited from 12-seater water closet toilets in addition to mechanised boreholes in areas where access to water was scarce, as part of schools sanitation and hygiene promotion.

The project is being sponsored by the World Bank through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR).

Mr George Asiedu, the Coordinator of the GAMA-SWP at the MSWR made this known to the Ghana News Agency when he visited one of the project sites at Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High and the Community Primary schools during inspection of work.

He said the GAMA project would support government's efforts at increasing access to improved water supply and sanitation services in low-income communities, including schools to strengthen management of the environment.

He said effective and sustainable water supply and the related sanitation issues were important for the promotion of hygiene in schools and communities, adding that the demand for the project in the Ga South Municipal Area was high as 240 households had benefitted from the GAMA toilet project, including schools.

'You can pay GH¢500.00 or GH¢300 of the amount involved to access the facility while you pay the rest of the money by instalment. The idea is to soften the payment process for everyone to get a household toilet to curb open defecation.' He said.

Mr Asiedu said people should adopt positive character towards sanitation to save government from spending so much money to control waste or reduce the cost burden of the health sector, hence the government through GAMA-SWP providing the facilities at affordable cost.

Rev Mrs Lydia Anim-Nketsia, the Headmistress of the Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High School was happy that about the provision of the facilities as she pointed out the difficulties the students went through for the past years.