Community Water And Sanitation Agency Gets Board

Mr Kofi Adda, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources has inaugurated a nine-member board of Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) to plan and execute water development and sanitation in the districts.

The board is expected to formulate strategies for the effective mobilization of resolution for the execution of safe water development and related sanitation programmes in the country.

It will also initiate and pursue in collaboration with the Ministries of Local Government, Health, Education and Non-Formal Education programmes for public awareness in rural communities and small towns of water related hazards.

The members are Mr Kwesi Eduafo Yankey, Chairman of the board, Mr Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi, the Chief Executive of CWSA, Mr Remy Bonpira Puoru, from the Ghana Water Company, Mr Cosmos Balazuma Kambozie,and Mr Donnan Tay, all from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The rest are Naba Moses Abaare Appiah IV, from National House of Chiefs, Mr Patrick Acheampong, from NGO, Ms Vida Dutu and Madam Rose Afua Acheampong President's Nominees.

He charged the board to ensure there was water available and affordable in all the districts, since water was essential for both domestic and industrial use.

Mr Adda said the board was to provide technical support to District Assemblies to promote the sustainability of safe water supply and related sanitation services in rural communities and small towns.

The Minister said the board should encourage private sector participation in the provision of safe drinking water supply and related sanitation service in the country.

Mr Adda urged the board to exhibit excellence and ensure there was value for money in the provision of water to the districts as well as prescribed standards and guidelines for safe water supply and provision of related sanitation services in rural communities.

He urged the board to develop a good communication rapport to meet their target objectives and work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Yankey on behalf of the board thanked President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve the country and pledged to work as diligently to meet the targets ascribed to them.

By Kodjo Adams, GNA