What It Takes To Drive In Ghana Using The Uber App

In June 2016, Uber commenced operations in the Ghanaian city of Accra, giving its nearly 2 million inhabitants additional options, and alternative means of getting around the iconic city. A little more than a year later, the App launched in the bustling city of Kumasi - extending alternative means of transportation to the metropolitan city - for both riders and drivers, this was a welcome development.

Taking stock of recent developments after operations began in both Ghanaian cities, it’s clear to see that the impact Uber has on Accra and Kumasi is incredibly positive and encouraging. One of the key reasons why this is so is because Uber offers a friendly and reliable complement to existing transport options, and has given both riders and driver-partners choice - and from where every existing and prospective customer/consumer is concerned, choice is a crucial element. Uber has also created more opportunities for drivers to start and grow their small businesses, thereby improving urban mobility for the residents of Ghana.

The growing popularity of Uber in Ghana has seen more people want to become driver-partners or utilize the services as riders. Within that rapidly growing number, is the fact that Uber is providing a steadily growing number of people with a variety of choices and options. For those who want to become driver-partners on the Uber App, it is important that they know and understand what exactly the onboarding process entails. This will ensure that they fully understand the safety standards that Uber requires for the benefit of all those who use the app.

Before a driver can drive with the Uber app they need to create an Uber account, which can be done online. As they will be driving people around in their own vehicle, they'll also need to make sure this vehicle follows the specific requirements requested by Uber. Requirements including having a specific car with certain optimum safety features such as working lights, seatbelts, non-cracked mirrors, having the necessary insurance and road worthiness documentation and the like. It is also the responsibility of both the driver-partner and riders to wear their seat belts at all times while driving, failing to do so could result in being arrested or fined for non-compliance.

If a driver is registering to use the Uber app doesn’t own a car, or if the vehicle they own doesn't meet Uber's requirements, that doesn't mean they can't become a driver. All they need to do is. If they already know someone with an applicable vehicle, they can both visit the Uber office to get the driver registered as a partner and the driver will then be added to the partner’s (vehicle owner) account.

Uber then completes a screening process that requires an applicant’s full name, date of birth, valid driver’s license, vehicle license plate number, vehicle insurance, vehicle and valid roadworthiness certificate. Drivers must also undergo a screening check, before they can use the app.

Kofi Agyare, Country Manager; Uber Ghana explains, “At Uber, we see safety as one of the core pillars of our service. To ensure safety is maintained at all times, we have introduced various actions which provide safety to both driver-partners and riders. One of these actions is requiring all driver-partners to pass a driving competency test, screening session and background screening process.”

Uber's stringent safety mechanisms benefit all who use the Uber app, ensuring the best drivers and vehicles are on the road so riders know they have a reliable, affordable and safe transportation option to move around their city. So if you’ve always wanted to be a driver-partner using the Uber app, now is the best time to go for it!

