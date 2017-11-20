Ghanaian International Business Coach On Training Tour In Accra, Kumasi

Dr. Philip Aryee

Dr. Philip Aryee, Ghanaian UK-based Business Coach and Entrepreneur, who is also a Certified Coach of the John Maxwell Team in the USA, is embarking on a business training tour of Ghana targeting Accra and Kumasi.

The weeks of business training and coaching activities are meant to train and nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to turn their ideas into income, how to start and among others grow their businesses.

According to Dr. Philip Aryee, who is also the Senior Pastor and Founder of Dominion Bible Church in Croydon, UK he is currently in Ghana to help people to learn how to do business on their own.

The Business Coaching tour also targets South Africa, Uganda with the aim of sensitizing individuals that the key to their real financial freedom is not to be working for people but to start and grow their own businesses.

The astute Ghanaian international entrepreneur with over 7-years experience believes in empowering, equipping and training the next generation of entrepreneurs to manage businesses successfully.

In an interview with ModernGhana Business Desk, he revealed that his outfit also gives support to the small and medium scale enterprises.

He said he was committed to bringing the fundamental principles on how to grow businesses to the doorstep of the people.

"We help them to put in structures and also to find out how best they can grow a profitable business. The essence of this is that if Africa is going to be developed then attention must be given to small and medium scale enterprises. I have worked for several years and found out that there are only few organizations that give support to start ups and also being a Pastor, I believe that Prosperity goes beyond Tithe and offering; in many churches when you go, we hammer on tithes and offerings but I have no problem with that because that’s the meaning of prosperity. However, that is not the only thing that brings about business growth.

...If a businessman is also having a problem and he goes to the church for assistance what they tell the businessman is fast and pray. But I realized that in order to grow any business or any venture, there are principles that one has to follow to grow the business," he said.

About Dr. Philip Aryee

Dr Philip Aryee is the Senior Pastor and Founder of Dominion Bible Church in Croydon, UK and also a certified coach, speaker and trainer of The John Maxwell Team USA.

He has an Apostolic and Prophetic Teaching Ministry. Dr Philip preaches and teaches the word of God with deep prophetic insight to provoke you to a life of success, deliverance and excellence.

He is also the president and founder of Kingdom Entrepreneurs Academy where believers are empowered and equipped to dominate the marketplace.

Dr. Philip is also the founder and president of THE SUCCESSFUL MINISTERS NETWORK, a ministerial network that forms a platform for ministers of the gospel to network for maximum impact in their lives and ministry. It also serves a covering for other ministry providing apostolic guidance, wisdom and in some cases ordination for ministers.

Dr Philip is a prolific writer who has published over 42 bestselling and life transforming books which includes: How To Start A Business From Scratch, Deliverance From Financial Bondage, 21 Reasons Why You Broke, Principles For Financial Dominion, Building Generational Wealth And Many Others.

His television programme, Destined to Succeed Broadcast has blessed millions of viewers all over the world. Many get healing, breakthroughs and deliverance just by watching his television broadcast.

He is married to Pastor Brenda Aryee who is the President of THE SUCCESSFUL WOMEN’S FELLOWSHIP and they are blessed with two children, CALEB HILLIARD NII ANKRAH ARYEE and CHARISSA AMANOAH ARYEE. They all reside in United Kingdom.

As you sit under his ministry, you shall be revived, restored and refreshed by the power of God.

