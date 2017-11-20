Latter-Day Saints Holds Blood Donation Exercise

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Accra, Ghana Ofankor Stake has organised a blood donation exercise as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to help stock the National Blood Bank.

The exercise which took place in Accra at the premises of the Church at the weekend was meant to contribute to the number of blood needed by the National Blood Service to save patients including road accident victims, women requiring blood following childbirth, and children with life-threatening anaemia from severe malaria.

Mr George Thompson, the Second Counsellor in the Ofankor Stake, Presidency, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the exercise, organised twice in a year, formed part of the church's mission aimed at giving sound health lives to the citizenry.

He said for the Church to propagate the gospel of Christ, it needed to ensure that the citizenry was in good health to receive Christ's message hence assisting through the blood donation.

He said as Church members they were following the footsteps of Christ who did good and still doing good.

He called on the public to emulate the Church's gesture as blood is priceless

The exercise attracted 120 donors who donated more than 70 pints of blood. They were screened of their blood level, blood pressure and pulse.

Mr Seth Okyere, the Director of Public Affairs of the Church, said the exercise was also to support the national call of donating blood.

Mrs Akosua Brefowaa Okyere-Keelson, Blood Donor Recruitment Officer, National Blood Service Ghana, lauded the Church, leaders and members for the kind gesture that would go a long way to save lives.

Ms Priscilla Darkoa, a donor and member of the Church, expressed happiness at being able to help save lives through the donation.

GNA

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA