Multimedia Group Breaks Down Over The Sad Death Of KABA

A talented broadcaster with The Multimedia Group Limited, Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong has died.

KABA as he was popularly known, died in the early hours of Saturday, November 2017.

KABA until his sudden death, was the host of popular late afternoon political talk show, Ekosii Sen on Asempa 94.7 FM.

He was married to Valentina Ofori Afriyie who is also a broadcaster with Accra-based Class FM, having worked many years with Radio Gold and Spirit Fm in Kumasi.

He left behind a daughter.

Chief Executive Officer of The Multimedia Group, Kwasi Twum led management and staff of the Multimedia Group to his residence shortly news of his death.

Mr. Kwasi Twum expressed his condolence to the wife and family.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.