Finland-Based Companies Express High Interest In Ghana's Aviation Sector

A 20-member Finnish delegation is in Ghana to explore business opportunities and to promote mutual cooperation between the two countries.

The visit would enable Finnish companies to enhance trade with their Ghanaian counterparts.

Mr Kai MykkÃ¤nen, the Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, who led the delegation to pay a courtesy call on Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko, the Deputy Minister of Aviation, said the companies are into clean tech, energy, education and health sectors.

He said the 'visit offers an excellent opportunity for us to showcase leading-edge Finnish expertise in the Ghanaian market."

He said there was growth in African countries that others could take advantage of in a win-win cooperation, adding that, 'Finland is well placed and has many opportunities for increasing trade.'

He said Finnish companies would present proposals to support the Aviation industry with meteorological monitoring systems, radar and also provide capacity building to empower players in the industry.

The Foreign Trade and Development Minister said with these systems in place, the managers of the Airports could manage weather changes effectively.

He said regardless of the size of the airport, safety and efficiency of all operations was the most important aspect to manage because weather affects both the safety and the efficiency of most central functions in airport operations.

Mr MykkÃ¤nen said: 'having real-time, accurate and reliable weather information at hand is of vital importance to cope with weather related challenges.'

'We need to get secured flights since Ghana expects to become a Regional hub, so there is the need to have a sustained and secured structure in place,' he added.

He said the Finnish government had already presented a radar to the Ghana Meteorological Agency and would be working with the Aviation Ministry to add more.

'The Finnish Government was in the process of nominating a honourary consul to Ghana as a step forward in establishing an Embassy in Ghana.

Mr Okyere Darko, the Deputy Minister of Aviation, said Ghana was a place to do business, because of its political stability and democratic nature.

He urged the Companies interested in investing in the Aviation industry to endeavor to include in their activities, capacity training and technological transfer to their Ghanaian counterparts.

He said Government, through the Ministry would put in place the needed structures that would enable these businesses to strive and improve on the Aviation industry.

He said the Ministry wants the companies to invest in the various airports of Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi and Ho, as well as in warehousing.

The visiting companies are Altum Capital, Aquaminerals Finland limited, Aquaminerals West Africa Limited, CCE Finland, Creowave, Diaconia University of Applied Sciences.

Others are Ferratum, FINNFUND, Finntrepo Limited, Finnvera Plc, HUR, HÃ¤me University of Applied Sciences, JyvÃ¤skylÃ¤ University of Applied Sciences, Kemira, Nocart, Nokia Corporation, Optomed, Outotec, Prodiags, Recowell Solutions Group, Roadscanners, Scandinavian School of Creativity and Innovation, Vaisala, Valio Limited, VAMED Health Projects Finland and WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Corporation.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA