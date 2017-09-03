modernghana logo

Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
Town Councils would help improve the sanitation situation - Nii Kojo

GNA
19 minutes ago | Sci/Environment

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA - Nii Anme Seisey Kojo, the chief of Kotobabi 2, near Batsonaa-Spintex, has called on the public to join hands in making the environment clean.

'Cleanliness is next to godliness', he said after a cleanup exercise organized in the community.

Nii Kojo said there is the need for the town council to be reinstituted to fight the filth and garbage in our various communities.

He said sanitation is our greatest challenge and bringing back the famed town council can help solve the problem of sanitation in the society.

Nii Kojo also called on government to strengthen the law governing the National Sanitation Day to make it mandatory for the public to observe the Day.

GNA

By Joyce Amenyah, GNA

