GOIL Opens Southern Sectors’ 115 Service Station
Amrahia (Greater Accra), Aug. 22, CDA Consult - Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has opened its 115th Filling Station within the southern sector which covers Greater Accra, Eastern and parts of the Central Regions.
The 115th GOIL Filling Station located at Amrahia near Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region is equipped with modern safety equipment, underground fuel protection mechanism, vehicle servicing unit, and other auxiliary units to the benefit of people who will patronize the station.
The new GOIL Filling Station branded in the GOIL colours with an imposing Logo is manage by a team of well trained ladies and gentlemen in the culture of GOIL customer principles to provide tailored services to clients.
Mr. Martin Olu-Davies, GOIL’s Head of Health, Safety, Security and Environment, explained that GOIL will continue to work to keep “employees, contractors and customers safe by focusing on adherence to safety regulations.
“We have strengthened our safety culture through change management programmes, reinforcing safety rules through display of posters and other capacity building programmes.
“We have efficiently used our fuel analysers to test product quality and resolved complaints and enquiries in a timely manner. This has instilled a high level of customer confidence and satisfaction amongst our stakeholders”.
Mrs Marian Darling Fordjor, GOIL Quality Control Manager assured customers that GOIL which is the foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC) has now been awarded the latest International Standard Organisation (ISO 9001:2015) Quality Management System (QMS) certificate.
She said the ISO 9001:2015 is awarded to organization that has demonstrated its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.
Mrs Darling Fordjor noted that GOIL in accordance to its mandate to serve customers with quality products opened its doors and went through rigorous Quality Management Systems (QMS) audit and have passed out and certified with the latest ISO 9001:2015.
“This ISO certification demonstrates our dedication to continual improvement and superior performance in our core competence of receipts, storage, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and called on vehicle owners to patronize GOIL products for quality, competitive prices, and value for money fuel”.
Mr Benjamin Ocansey, Head, Corporate Affairs explained in an interview with CDA Consult that GOIL initiated rebranding exercise in 2011,and subsequently out-door the first rebranded service station at South-La in May 2012.
He said the rebranding campaign was aimed at changing the logo, station-outlook, and most importantly, adopting a new corporate culture dubbed, ‘Good Energy comes with a Smile.’
Mr Ocansey noted that the initiative of GOIL Management and the dedication of staff have transformed GOIL which is now a major player in the downstream oil marketing sector.
Professor Zoom Zoom Azumah Nelson, Former Boxing Champion and GOIL Brand Ambassador who cut the tape to open the new service station affirmed and commended GOIL products to the public.
