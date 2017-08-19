modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Birim Central Municipal farmers benefit from PFJ

GNA
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Akim Oda (E/R), Aug. 19, GNA - As part of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Programme, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has provided 50 bags of maize seeds, 40 bags of rice seeds, and 1423 bags of fertilizer at a subsidised prices to farmers in the Birim Central Municipality.

The maize seeds will cover 100 hectares of farm land while the rice seeds will cover 32 hectares.

Mr Prosper Klu, the Municipal Agriculture Extension Officer, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the entire package provided by government has been distributed to the farmers to help increase food production in the Municipality.

He said government has also introduced another package as an extension of the PFJ, known as Planting for Food and Investment (PFI) which is yet to take off.

In the PFI, the focus is on tree crops such as cocoa, cashew, oil palm, rubber, and others.

Mr Klu expressed the hope that farmers in the Municipality would embrace the PFI project because it will provide farmers with good seedlings for planting.

Mr Emmanuel Yeboah, a farmer who has benefitted from the PFJ programme, told the GNA that the project has saved farmers from high cost of agriculture inputs and appealed to government to provide ready market with guarantee prices just as had been done for the cocoa industry.

GNA

Business & Finance

