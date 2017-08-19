TOP STORIES
Most people who have been able to chalk up success in life have also encountered adversity along their endeavours.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Vodafone Enforces Commitment To Ghana’s Heritage
Vodafone Ghana’s commitment to the cultural heritage of Ghana was in full swing during the just ended Asafotufiami festival by the Chiefs and people of the Ada traditional area.
The telecommunication company donated an amount of GHC15,000 to reflect a commitment todeepen ties in the communities in which it operates.
The weeklong festival, which ended on August 10th 2017, was also to commemorate 80-years since the celebration was instituted by the Chiefs and people of the traditional area.
Commenting during the donation, Agnes Emefa Essah, Sales and Marketing Director at Vodafone Ghana said:
“This country has a wealth of rich tradition and cultural heritage and it’s always an honor to be part of this. We are a company that has deep roots in the history of this country and we see platforms like the Asafotufiami festival, as a perfect avenue to fully show our commitment.”
A representative of the Traditional council expressed deep appreciation to Vodafone for the gesture and was confident that the partnership will continue for years to come.
The Asafotufiami festival is an annual celebration of the people of Ada Traditional area in the Dangme East District, held in the first week of August. It usually attracts about three million people every year.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance