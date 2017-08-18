TOP STORIES
Who will do anything to achieve an end is but a tool.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
GOIL Exhibit Resilience On Stock Market
Accra, Aug. 17, CDA Consult – The Ghana Oil Company Limited, the nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company, also known simply as GOIL shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) exhibited resilience during trading session thereby moving up marginally.
GOIL climbed up by 0.4 per cent to close the day’s trading session at GHc2.30 per share and Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) a Ghanaian agribusiness firm dealing in the Oil Palm Plantation also went up by 1.8 per cent to end the day at GHc5.21 per share.
ALUWORKS Limited, manufacturer and seller of high quality aluminium product also pumped up hitting 6.3 per cent to close at GHc0.17 per share, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market Expert observation of trading obtained by CDA Consult in Accra, on Thursday indicated.
Standard Chartered Bank Ghana a banking, and financial services company also tripped slightly also gained 0.2 per cent to close at GHc26.39 per share.
According to the Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market Experts, the laggards for the trading session were SIC which went down 9.1 per cent to close at GHc0.10 per share and HFC also slipped by 5.9 per cent to end the day at GHc0.80 per share.
According to the Stock Expert, the trading session saw all indices close on a negative note; twelve counters registered activities with CAL Bank experiencing a block trade with no price change.
The GSE-Composite Index thus slipped by 0.02 per cent to close at 2,265.8 points. In all 2,849,344 shares exchanged hands and these were valued at GHc2,900, 312.63.
The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GHS 0.3351 with a Year-to-date return of 21.9 per cent.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offering a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedication to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
Nordea Capital develops investment products that are relevant to the market and that we believe are designed to produce consistent, competitive investment performance.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance