Former Haitian Prime Minister Honoured
The South Sudan Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Michael Mayil Chol, has honoured a former Prime Minister of Haiti, Mr. Laurent Salvador Lamothe, for the latter's promotion of relations between South Sudan and the diaspora one hand and Africa in general.
Ambassador Mayil at a ceremony in Accra welcomed the initiatives former Prime Minister Salvador Lamothe had rolled out for South Sudan and many other developing economies whilst he was in office.
Mr. Salvador Lamothe after receiving a certificate of recognition described Africa as a land of abundant human and natural resources and the preferred destination for trade and investments.
“It is important to promote the business links between us in the diaspora and our good brothers in Africa by connecting the two of us together through trade, sports and cultural exchanges” he opined.
He called on stakeholders to invest in building the local man power to effectively utilise what he called the enviable gift for Africa’s economic independence.
Mr. Salvador Lamothe, an economist, founded the LSL World Initiative, a global institution that provides assistance and solutions to developing countries to achieve development.
Revenue generated through the LSL World Initiative is used to focus on social and economic programs. The enterprise works with governments to provide solutions for them to implement their own financing mechanism through innovative financing for development.
Financing can be used to fund vital health and educational programs and economic self-sufficiency in the emerging markets.
During his tenure as the Prime Minister of Haiti investments in vital areas of the economy increased substantially.
Mr. Lamothe initiated a policy that targeted and benefit the poor in Haiti which included the construction and rehabilitation of schools, public buildings, bridges and roads.
