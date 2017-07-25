TOP STORIES
‘Jobs Exist In Maritime Sector’
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of South East Company and Support Service, Abraham Opare-Zisu, has indicated that there are several job opportunities in the country's maritime sector, but the unemployed are finding it difficult to access them.
He attributed the situation to the lack of information on the job market, requisite skills, professional certification and experience, among others.
To this end, he said South East Company and Support Services, a recruitment agency, was under obligation to help orient the unemployed and people seeking career advancement.
He disclosed this at a day's orientation seminar on job opportunities in the Maritime and the Energy sectors for a section of the unemployed in Takoradi.
He pointed out that his outfit had assembled industry experts in the maritime and energy sectors who were poised to educate the unemployed youth on the requisite skills to enable them get employment in the maritime and the energy sectors.
He was optimistic through the programme, many job opportunities would be opened to the youth in the Sekondi-Takoradi and that in the not-too-distant future, they would assume commanding heights in the industry.
“The decision by companies operating in the Western Region to engage the services of more workers from other regions will be addressed, if attention is paid to building the capacity of the unemployed in the Western Region and prepare them for the job market,” Mr Opare-Zisu added.
He urged the participants to take the orientation programmes seriously, make efforts through seeking regular interaction with the mentors and be disciplined and humble.
“I have come to realize that young graduates are always seeking for middle class employment and are not ready to start from scratch and progress. This also is a concern in the labour market. Job opportunities may come, but may be at the lower fringes,” he noted.
He continued, “I want the youth and the unemployed to take advantage of such opportunities, learn on the job, seek personal development and the right moment will present itself.”
From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
