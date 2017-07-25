TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Ghana Stock Market Attracts More Investors
Accra, July 25, CDA Consult – Investors concentration in the Ghana Stock Market continue to yield pragmatic results in the fourth week of July pushing the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)-Composite Index upward by 0.5 per cent to close the day’s session at 2,229.4 points.
Similarly the GSE-Financial Stock Index also edged by 0.5 per cent to close at 2,078.9 points, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market watchers analysis obtained by CDA Consult in Accra, on Tuesday revealed.
Investors accelerated the bullish run, sending the market deeper into positive territory, as investors continue to buy Ghanaian equities amid the improving macroeconomic situation.
As a result of the vitality volume traded hit 488,189 shares, which were valued at GHc838,326.48.
Starwin-Dannex appreciated by 25 per cent to close at GHc0.05 per share, followed by Standard Chartered Bank which rose by 2.2 per cent to GHc26.20 per share.
Enterprise Group Limited added 1.2 per cent to GHc2.46 per share whilst the nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company, Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) moved upward by 0.9 per cent to GHc2.20 per share, and Fan Milk hit 0.6 per cent to GHc14.79 per share.
Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) climbed upward by 0.4 per cent to GHc5.03 per share.
In spite of the vitality some entities also experienced operational glitch as they lost marginally. They included Societe Generale which lost 1.3 per cent to close at GHc0.75 per share, and GCB slipped by 1 per cent to close at GHc5.15 per share.
The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GHc0.3515 with a Year-to-date return of 27.79 per cent.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
