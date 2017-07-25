modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

KNUST urges increase funding to grow poultry industry

GNA
49 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Kumasi, July 24, GNA - The Animal Science Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has appealed for increased funding by the government to grow the poultry industry.

Dr. Jacob Alhassan Hamidu, a Hatchery and Eggs Scientist of the Department, said there was the need to make available more funds to drive research - come up with innovative ideas and appropriate technologies to achieve optimal operation of the sector.

He indicated that given the necessary support, the department could assist the farmers to substantially raise production to meet the demands of the nation.

He was speaking at a community durbar at Appeadu-Kokoben in Kumasi, to sensitize the people on the health benefits of the department's recently-developed 'designer eggs', fortified with 'Omega-3 fatty acids'.

This formed part of an outreach programme to introduce and encourage consumption of the egg, especially by people in the rural communities.

Dr. Hamidu said a study by the department had established that children who consumed food products containing 'Omega-3 fatty acids' on regular basis were likely to be more intelligent and perform better in school than those, who were not given such nutrition.

'In view of this, we are doing everything to improve the diet of the rural population with the nutritious eggs at a very low cost.'

Dr. Hamidu said they were engaging some members of the Poultry Farmers Association, introducing them to the formula for producing the 'designer eggs'.

He announced that the department had been receiving requests from farmers in neighboring West African countries, including Nigeria, to assist them produce the fortified eggs for the people.

Mrs. Kate Appiah-Boateng, a Senior Nursing Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), highlighted the health benefits of eggs, saying on the average, a medium-sized egg contained about 6.4 per cent grams of protein, vital to one's health.

GNA

By Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

My So-Called Responses To EC Boss Fake - Dep EC C'ssner

23 minutes ago

NPP 'Witch-Hunting' Kwabena Donkor – Fuseini

1 hour ago

quot-img-1The biggest man u may ever going to see;was once a baby

By: ZIPCODE79 quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37084.3751
Euro5.08875.0926
Pound Sterling5.70085.7078
Swiss Franc4.62024.6243
Canadian Dollar3.49533.4972
S/African Rand0.33710.3372
Australian Dollar3.46673.4720
body-container-line