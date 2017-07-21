TOP STORIES
"Nelson Mandela is the greatest of all African leaders according to his heart" "Both the dead and the living, Nelson Mandela is the greatest because he did not end in violence or power drunk"By: Samuel Appiah Boaten
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3682
|4.3724
|Euro
|5.0856
|5.0897
|Pound Sterling
|5.6664
|5.6745
|Swiss Franc
|4.5990
|4.6014
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4672
|3.4694
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3359
|Australian Dollar
|3.4752
|3.4830
Who is the God of Ghana? Money, Heathenism and the Constitution
The Ghanaian Republic is now fully entrenched in a mesh of democratic fibers. This is to say that Ghana is now fully bent on practicing the system of its oppressors: democracy. To some, this is progress. To others, we know all too well that this system is nothing but a smokescreen for heathen government where the answer to all things is money.
I confess that I do not trust democracy as a form of government. This is mainly because I have lived in a democracy for a significant period of life and have seen that its ideals are mostly just that, nothing but ideals.
Elections come and elections go. However, inequity and injustice persist as taxation increases forevermore. This article explores why as a result of democracy, Ghana is on a firm path to economic slavery and national servitude to the unknown gods of the West.
In the name of the “Almighty God” or the “Almighty Dollar” I swear…
Sure, on January 7, 2017, Nana Akufo Addo swore to uphold the constitution of the republic as he eloquently parroted the words coming from the then Chief Justice Theodora Wood.
Like most presidents, he swore in the name of the Almighty God to do something. What exactly? I don’t really know. I do know this though. Ghana’s constitution refers to the “name” of some God whose vagueness in government dealings makes me often smirk. Surely, Ghana’s constitution was framed by deists pretending to be doing righteousness for a people.
In Ghana, supposedly it is the “sovereign will” of the people that framed government. Whatever happened to the will of God? By never mentioning who this Almighty God is, or even making direct reference to his name, some of us have been left highly skeptical about whether righteousness will ever be practiced in the land of Ghana, that is, as long as democracy prevails.
And Given that Ghana’s democratic credentials have been largely funded by international donors, one can be sure that Ghanaians will eventually bow down to the strange gods of the West…is the Almighty Dollar one of them? Perhaps it is?
Heathenism and the Democratic Order
In the visage of the lady called democracy—I heard she is a whore—I have often noticed that her make-up is nicely painted on a face that could cause many a voter to want to propose. But behind that lipstick and mascara are two things that often make me wonder in awe of the naivety of African peoples in particular.
The first is heathenism. The second is economic slavery in the name of capitalism. Why would any slavery conditioned people choose such options by governing themselves according to the tenets of Western-style democracy?
Coming back to this issue of the constitution of Ghana, I would like you to carefully consider a burning question. Did the framers of Ghana’s constitution ever really consider the God of Yisrael as the one in whose name future presidents would swear an oath to the people of the republic? I don’t think so since the Torah is His law and His anointed one said something conclusive about swearing oaths.
It is written, “But I say unto you, Swear not at all; neither by heaven; for it is God's throne: Nor by the earth; for it is his footstool: neither by Jerusalem; for it is the city of the great King. Neither shalt thou swear by thy head, because thou canst not make one hair white or black. But let your communication be, Yea, yea; Nay, nay: for whatsoever is more than these cometh of evil” (Mattityahu/Matthew 5:35-37 KJV).
Say it plainly or as Yeshua (Jesus) said it, let your YES BE YES, NO TO MEAN NO. President Akufo Addo swore in “big English” to uphold the constitution. Why do we have these ceremonies anyway? We all know that politicians of the democratic order always have their hidden agendas and rarely keep their word!
Money and the Ghanaian Psyche
I have long desired to have a talk with Ghana’s post-independence generation about the topic of money.
Do they generally know where it comes from? Do they understand why the nation is always lacking it? And why do they often believe that they need to beg foreigners to give it to them? These are pertinent questions for a generation that has failed miserably in the area of family, business and government. Yes, the post-independence generation is a failed generation.
When a nation’s worship is turned from the living God unto idols of stone and wood, know that it will fail and that divine judgement looms not far off. So it is that among the wise, there is every indication that Ghana is in for a big surprise in the coming year. Ghana will definitely pay for voting for the foreign gods of the heathen West. It is this influence on the Ghanaian psyche that makes it so base (in my view).
Conclusion: Whose God is that of the Ghanaian Constitution?
It was quite smart of the deists that wrote the Ghanaian constitution to insert their fanciful blurb in its preamble: “IN THE NAME OF THE ALMIGHTY GOD”. They even spoke in the third person about “We the People of Ghana” as if their committee of “experts’” consultations were that in depth to gauge the temperature of a majority of Ghanaians regarding the constitutional clauses they came up with.
I am still wondering why they just didn’t tell everyone that they wanted to worship the West and do the bidding of nations like America?
The author is a professional designer and communications specialist. He writes on contemporary issues of faith, science, politics, economics, righteousness and reason in the church and beyond.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Apostle Mawuetornam Dugbazah
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Feature Article