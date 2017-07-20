modernghana logo

50 CEPS Officials Interdicted In Tema Over Tax Fraud

Daily Guide
36 minutes ago | Business & Finance

At least 50 staff of the Ghana Revenue Authority have been interdicted for allegedly aiding some private companies to evade duties and taxes.

The interdicted officers are from the customs division of GRA, in Tema.

The Sector Commander of Tema, Felix Mate-Kodjo in an exclusive interview with JoyNews says the case is currently being investigated.

-Myjoyonline

Business & Finance

