Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
50 CEPS Officials Interdicted In Tema Over Tax Fraud
At least 50 staff of the Ghana Revenue Authority have been interdicted for allegedly aiding some private companies to evade duties and taxes.
The interdicted officers are from the customs division of GRA, in Tema.
The Sector Commander of Tema, Felix Mate-Kodjo in an exclusive interview with JoyNews says the case is currently being investigated.
-Myjoyonline
