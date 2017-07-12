TOP STORIES
Mondelez Supports Asikasu Teachers
Yaa Peprah Amekudzi, country Lead of Mondelez International Cocoa Life (second from left) in a group photograph with the cocoa Farmers and some teachers from the Asikasu M/A Junior High School
Mondelez International, owners of Cadbury has constructed a four-unit teachers' apartment for the Asikasu M/A Junior High School, in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region.
The construction of the teachers quarters, which is the brainchild of the Asikasu Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Society Limited was to re- accommodate the teachers close to the school.
Hitherto, the only Junior High School in the area had no accommodation for teachers, which was affecting the work output of the teachers since they have to commute from other towns like Suhyen and Koforidua to the school every day.
However, Mondelez International Cocoa Life, through its initiative to ensure a sustainable cocoa supply chain in Ghana – instituted a scheme with cocoa farmers in its catchment areas – to propose a project in their community for which they needed funding.
After reviewing over 100 proposals from different communities, ten were selected; which included the Asikasu Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Society Limited.
After three years, the Asikasu project – which the farmers bought land for – was inaugurated.
Handing over the apartment to the farmers after three years of construction, the Country Lead of Mondelez International Cocoa Life, Mrs Yaa Peprah Amekudzi said her outfit is committed to partnering communities to enhance development in the areas of health and education and not only in cocoa production.
She urged them to ensure the facility is maintained for posterity.
For his part, the Municipal Planning Officer of the New Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alex Asare urged the teachers to contribute a token monthly in order to help maintain the building.
Expressing his gratitude for the gesture, the President of the Asikasu Cocoa Life Cooperative Society Limited, Mr. Samuel Komlorm was confident that the academic performance of their wards would start to improve now that the teachers would be closer to the school.
The headmaster of the Asikasu M/A Junior High School, Henry Obiri on behalf of the teachers, thanked Cocoa Life and the farmers and said the project was a big relief to them.
Mr. Obiri explained that commuting to and from neighbouring towns to the school was a huge drain on their finances apart from other inconveniences.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri
