FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Christopher Opoku Goes Home July 15

MyNewsGH
3 minutes ago | Obituaries

Sports Journalist, Christopher Opoku will be given a final resting place on July 15 in the Ashanti region.

The renowned journalist passed away at age 42 after years of battling with cancer

Below are the details of his funeral rites.
Lying in State: KNUST Swimming Pool Park
Burial: Domiabra in Asante Akyem
Funeral: KNUST Swimming Pool Park

