TOP STORIES
Experience is not what happens to you. It is what you do with what happens to you.By: Aldous Huxley
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9487
|4.9530
|Pound Sterling
|5.6346
|5.6405
|Swiss Franc
|4.5174
|4.5207
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3768
|3.3787
|S/African Rand
|0.3302
|0.3304
|Australian Dollar
|3.3165
|3.3239
Christopher Opoku Goes Home July 15
Sports Journalist, Christopher Opoku will be given a final resting place on July 15 in the Ashanti region.
The renowned journalist passed away at age 42 after years of battling with cancer
Below are the details of his funeral rites.
Lying in State: KNUST Swimming Pool Park
Burial: Domiabra in Asante Akyem
Funeral: KNUST Swimming Pool Park
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Obituaries