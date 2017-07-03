TOP STORIES
Alumni entreated to renew commitment towards developing schools
Accra, July 3, GNA - Captain Paul Forjoe, the Ebusuapanyin of Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), has called on alumni associations to renew their commitment and support their schools to propel development.
He said alumni had a major role to play in the sustenance of their school's legacy since all citadel of learning had their progressive development undertaken and sustained by their own products.
He said: 'We all take a lot of pride in the schools we attended. We can give our time, funds or influence to help so let us be forceful and proactive towards our schools'.
Capt. Forjoe made the call when he addressed a gathering of worshippers at the MOBA Praise and Thanksgiving at the Covenant Family Community Church in Accra, on the theme: 'A Charge to Keep I have'.
The annual event aims to celebrate colleagues in Christian ministry and provide a platform where they could evangelise to alumni, their families, friends of Mfanstipim and the public at large.
He said the MOBA Praise 2017 was a family religious event to showcase Christian beliefs, worship, give thanks, and commune with God through songs and verses.
Capt. Forjoe said: 'It is our fervent prayer that other schools alumni will take a cue from MOBA Praise 2017 and use their associations as vehicles to promote the Christian faith.'
Worshippers were thrilled with gospel songs from past students of Mfantsipim School including Alfred P. Addaquay, Kay Kwansah, Jasher Taylor, Reverend Nana Folson, Calvis Hammond and Yaw Antwi Dadzie.
The Joyful Way Incorporated and the Mfantsipim School Choir also ministered to the audience amidst exhortation and prayers by Very Reverend Kingsley Offe-Amoyaw and Reverend Ogbarmey Tetteh.
Prophet Kakra Baiden, a Senior Pastor of Lighthouse Chapel International, and an Old Boy of Mfantsipim School (1987 year group), urged Christians to have faith and stand firm in the Lord irrespective of trials that may come their way.
He said a 'Charge to Keep I have' was for Christians not to lose hope in God but be resolute and believe in Him.
He, therefore, entreated Christians to trust in God's faithfulness and remain committed to His word.
An amount of GH¢ 2,000 was donated to the Covenant Family Community Church's Educational Endowment Fund.
GNA
By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA
