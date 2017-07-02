TOP STORIES
Buduburam Camp residents hails Gomoa East Assembly for decongesting the community.
The Gomoa East District Assembly in the Central Region on Friday held a most peaceful decongestion exercise thus receiving commendation instead of the usual protest associated with such operations.
The Chiefs and people of Buduburam Camp rather commended the Assembly for clearing the community of firth. Surprisedly traders whose structures were pulled down did not resist the operation because to them it was long overdue.
They expressed their appreciation over the massive decongestion exercise along the main Accra- Cape Coast and some town roads which had been choked with illegal structures.
A team of taskforce led by the Gomoa East District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the District Co-ordinating Director, Mr.Emmanuel Baise, personnel from BNI and the Kasoa Command of the Ghana Police Service cleared the congested areas.
The Assembly had given prior notice of the impending exercise in early month this year and had followed it up with public education, sensitization, and community durbar to throw more light on the need for decongestion to pave way for construction of town roads to enhance smooth transportation of goods and services.
Nana Jojo Blankson, an opinion leader in his recommendation noted that the decongestion especially opening of the link between Buduburam market to the hospital was a welcome news.
According to him, patients and expectant mothers most of whom had to be rush were carried through longer distance before reaching the hospital.
" The town is expanding and the only hospital is far from the reach of the people at out outskirt. The nearest route is from the market center. But it has been choked with illegal structures. We are grateful to the Assembly for creating the shortcut link for us
This very place had been taken over by hardened criminals and prostitutes making it impossible for anybody to use that route especially at night. It was a 'No Go Area' and people dare not. It's a sign of relief for us"
Mr. Emmanuel Baise, the District Co-ordinating Director stated that personnel from Zoomlion Company Limited would be dispatched to clear the debris left as a result of the operations.
He cautioned transport operators and drivers against using the spaces as stations and loading centers. He hinted that the Assembly would monitor closely to avoid encroachment of the spaces.
The Gomoa East District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo said the operation was to pave way for expansion of the Kasoa flyover project to ease vehicular congestion and to enhance smooth transportation of goods and services.
He disclosed that enough education was given to the people to be abreast with the impending exercise adding that such operations need intensive sensitization because it affects the economic activities of the people.
" The Gomoa East District Assembly gave the notice of decongestion and gave them ample time to gather themselves enough so we are not surprised the people have did not resist the operations.
We are also happy that the community has participated fully during the exercise. Almost all the victims removed their goods from the structures ahead of the operations. The few that had them, the team allowed for the items to be removed. This is the friendly nature the whole exercise was carried out and we happy for cordial relationship"
