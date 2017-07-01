TOP STORIES
Ghanaian Media Houses Must Keep Their Powerful Spotlights Focused On High-Level Corruption And Expose All Who Engage In It
It must be pretty obvious to many in Ghana by now that it is only the vigilance of the media that will save our nation from being destroyed by high-level corruption.
As things currently stand, perforce, the media must focus on the regime of President Akufo-Addo. But we must also examine the past - and help bring all those who took part in the brutal gang-rape of Mother Ghana during the Mahama-era to book too.
However, having said that, it also needs pointing out that every fair-minded and independent-minded Ghanaian citizen, who is also a one-nation patriot and nationalist, will concur with those who say it is still too early to judge the government of President Akufo-Addo.
Many such Ghanaians simply await passage of legislation establishing the office of the independent special public prosecutor to be passed by Parliament.
Current events show clearly that the president was right and very wise in deciding that he would use someone outside his regime to fight high-level corruption in Ghana.
This blog wholeheartedly backs the appointment of Mr. Akoto Ampaw as the first independent public prosecutor. He is fearless, strong-willed, fair-minded, principled, and, best of all, firmly committed to riddimg Ghana of high-level corrpution.
In light of the many shenaningans the downstrean sector of Ghana's oil industry is awash with - which are slowly bleeding Mother Ghana to death whiles enriching a callous, super-ruthless, greedy and powerful few - it is now clear that it is only when the independent special public prosecutor starts his work that the final battle to bring an end to egregious high-level corruption in Ghana can begin in earnest.
The unedifying war of words - over the sale of contaminated fuel by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) - between the two biggest political parties in Ghana, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), shows clearly how systemic graft is slowly strangulating our nation.
The question is: How can anyone possibly justify the importation for sale in Ghana of substandard fuel?
And how can anyone who truly loves Mother Ghana think it morally right to reward a party "financier" with the job of running BOST?
Are we to assume that the main objective of the appointment is to enable his ruling party to engage in pork-barrel-politricks distributing sundry oil sector downstream Kweku-Ananse-contracts - to create a new clutch of super-wealthy NPP crony-capitalits: the very sin the NPP accuses the NDC of.
In other words the constituent parties that make up the NPP/NDC duopoly - that have dominated the politics of our country since 1992 - think that it is OK to treat BOST and other strategic state-owned entities as veritable cash-cows. Incredible.
To protect our nation and its people the more responsible sections of the Ghanaian media must make fighting high-level corruption in our homeland Ghana their number one priority-task.
Alas, if we don't make those who engage in high-level corruption understand that they will eventually be exposed by the media, the greediest of Ghana's many thieves-in-high-places will rob this country blind and eventually destroy it.
As society's watchdogs, the more responsible sections of the Ghanaian media must not allow that to happen. They must constantly keep their most powerful spotlights focused on high-level corruption in Ghana - and help to expose all those who engage in it. Enough is enough. Haaba.
