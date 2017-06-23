TOP STORIES
TEWU takes a lead in attitudinal change education
Accra, June 23, GNA - Mr Augustine Saakuur-Karbo, General Secretary, Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), has said the call for attitudinal change to work by President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo is cogent, in the right direction, productive and a stimulant.
In this regard, he said, workers in all sectors of the economy should take the call in good faith and eschew laziness, drunkenness, malingering, lateness and other unproductive attitudes to help move the economy forward.
Mr Karbo said these after the first leg of his educational campaign that took him to the Upper West, Upper East and the Northern Regions.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday after the tour, he said the call came after a critical observation on the general attitude of workers in the country and as President of the Republic of Ghana, his constructive criticism was to stimulate workers to renew their mind by placing the welfare of the country above their personal gains.
He therefore said the call was made in good faith and not aimed at chastising anyone.
Mr. Karbo said what the President did was a joint call for both workers and employers who were also expected to provide congenial environment, which could boost their morale towards high productivity.
The tour, which was also a familiarization one, was to afford the General Secretary the opportunity to unveil a five year plan of TEWU to bring structural change in the asserts of the Union and to broaden the knowledge of members in trade unionism .
Mr. Karbu solicited members support and cooperation with the leadership for progress.
GNA
