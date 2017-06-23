TOP STORIES
Company sets up credit union to support local businesses
Yussif Ibrahim, GNA
Manso-Nkran (Ash), June 23, GNA - Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, a gold mining company operating in the Amansie West District has set up a cooperative credit union to support the growth of local businesses in its operation area.
Mr. Charles Amoah, General Manager (Operations) of the Company, said the total assets of the 'Obotan Cooperative Credit Union' now stood at GHÈ¼200,000.00 and had membership in excess of 1,000.
He added that Asanko provided the seed fund and office equipment for the union.
He announced this when the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, together with other members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), visited the mine at Manso-Nkran.
They were there to help defuse rising tension between the young people in the mining area and the company.
The youth have accused the company of failing to live up to its social responsibility to the communities.
Mr. Amoah said the company was eager to ensure that small businesses had access to credit to expand.
He expressed optimism that many small-scale business operators would join the credit union to boost the local economy.
He indicated that the development, welfare and safety of the people in the area was a major priority of the company.
Mr. Osei-Mensah applauded the initiative and said the benefits would be enormous.
He encouraged the company to do more to support the development of education, health and agriculture to transform the lives of the people.
GNA
