TOP STORIES
Has God visited so much evil on Africans?By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
Ghana-Sudan businesses to co-operate to boost investments
Accra, June 21, GNA - A trade fair slated for July 10-12, in Accra, would be held to introduce Sudanese and Ghanaian businesses and private corporations to tap into the huge business opportunities existing in the two countries.
The event would further strengthen the good relations that existed between Sudan and Ghana which would promote and sustain mutually beneficial business partnerships.
The Sudan-Ghana Business Culture and Higher Education Expo is under the patronage of Ghana's Minister of Business Development, Mohammed Awal Ibrahim.
A press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday and signed by the Sudanese Ambassador to Ghana, Babikir Elsiddig M. Elamin, said the trade fair would help the latest development initiatives of the Government of Ghana in relation to the 'One District, One Factory' and 'Planting for Food and Jobs' initiatives.
The statement said Sudan's private sector was playing great role in economic development in a number of African countries including Ethiopia where the size of Sudanese investment was the fourth largest of foreign investments.
It said Sudan's total trade volume in other African countries such as Niger, Chad, Cameroon and others was estimated at 2.4 billion dollars.
It said the forum would provide opportunity for business people and officials from the two countries to discuss areas of co-operation and joint ventures.
''The trade fair will bring on-board the leading Sudanese companies and business houses like GIAD Industrial Group, Kennana Sugar Company, the world largest integrated sugar company; Haggar Holding Company and many others,'' it said.
It said the business forum would showcase the diverse and rich Sudanese culture and history including sample of fine art works by prominent Sudanese painters such as Ibrahim Alsalahi and Rashid Diyad.
A renowned Sudanese musician, Omer Ihsas, would also partake in the event through public performances at the National Theatre on July 12.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance