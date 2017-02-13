Sasso Supports Pupils With 30,000 Exercise Books

Over five thousand (5,000) pupils from selected schools in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions have benefitted from educational materials such as exercise books and pens, provided by Samara Company Limited, producers of Sasso Insecticide Spray and Coil.

Each of the regions was allocated 10,000 exercise books and pens to be given to the school children.

The selected schools in the Northern Region included Sawla D/A Basic School, St Paul's Suguru R/C Basic School, Walewale D/A Basic School, Iddrisuya Islamic Basic School, Nakpaye D/A Basic School, Kpembe TI Ahmadiya Basic School, Salaga D/A Basic School and Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale.

In the Upper East Region, beneficiary schools included Ansarut Islamic Basic School, Mognori Basic School, Bawku Senior High Sschool, Sandema Secondary Technical, Afoko Basic School, St John Bosco Basic School, Methodist Basic School, Yarigabisi Basic School, Kulibeo Tintosobligo Basic School and Akantome Basic School.

Some of the selected schools in Upper West included WA School for the Deaf, Fallahia Islamic Basic School, Nadowli R/C Basic School, St Anthony Model Basic School, St Joseph Basic School, Lawra Methodist Basic School, Monyupelle D/A Basic School, Lambussie D/A Basic School, Zini Basic School, Pepilime Basic School and Wasei Basic School.

The donation forms part of Samara Company Limited’s corporate social responsibility in education. The idea was created in 2014, out of the company’s quest to support basic education in Ghana. Since its inception, over 250,000 copies of branded exercise books and pens have been distributed to pupils nationwide.

The Marketing Manager of Samara Company Limited, producers of Sasso Insecticide Spray and Coil, Mr. Sedrick Ologo, has stressed the company’s readiness to continue supplying exercise books to pupils, stating that the move is to compliment the government and parents’ efforts in providing basic educational needs for their wards.

He expressed confidence that the gesture has gone a long way to affect the pupils positively, and hopes that they would continue to make good use of the materials.

“We are willing to continue to support these children as long as the company remains in business. We have seen the positive impact this gesture has had and continue to have on them and therefore we are committed to this course,” Mr. Ologo said.

So far, all regions have received their portion of 10,000 exercise books and pens with the exception of the Greater Accra Region. He disclosed that plans are underway to deliver their books in the coming weeks.

The former Regional Minister of Upper West, Hon. Alhaji Amindu Sulemana, who addressed a mini gathering during the book distribution exercise in his region, was full of praise for the company for embarking on such a laudable initiative.

He stated that this would help improve the standard of education in the Upper West Region and Ghana as a whole while complimenting government’s effort in providing educational materials for school children.

Alhaji Sulemana was hopeful that the gesture would help curb the bad performance of pupils in Upper West which is as a result of lack of basic learning materials.

"It is a kind and wonderful gesture. This initiative will help the school children get access to basic learning materials and hence improve their performance during examination," he reiterated.

The distribution exercise was carried out by Sasso, in partnership with the 2015 representatives of Ghana’s Most Beautiful; Nimatu Hadoun Ibrahim of the Upper West Region, Patience Azure Adongo of Upper East and Iddrisu Mahama Ayesha, for the Northern Region.