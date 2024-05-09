People Living With Disability receive share of Common Fund

The Department of Social Welfare and Community Development of the Tano South Municipal Assembly has disbursed three percent (3%) of the total sum of 2023 Common Fund to people living with disabilities (PWDs).

The beneficiaries of the funds are residents in the municipality.

Mr. Yeboah Augustine, the Principal Mass Education Officer for Department of Social Welfare and Community Development in his address thanked participants for making time to attend this memorable programme.

He also commended members of the association for their comportment and indicated that government would continue to support people living with disability as enshrined in the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

Mr. Yeboah advised the beneficiaries not to sell the items but put them into good use so that the gains from the items could help them earn a living. He urged authorities to release the funds on time so that the funds can be disbursed to targeted people on time by the department. This he said would go a long way to assist people with disability to plan their life accordingly. He charged members that form disability associations in the municipality to be united so that the association can be recognized by the public.

Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi, the Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, explained that, it is an obligation on the part of government to support people living with disability. It is on this reason the government through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development has distributed items to 52 people in the municipality.

According to him, the modalities of which the department used for sharing the items were very transparent. He therefore urged the public not to politicize the modalities. He said about 613 people living with disability (PWD) in the Tano South municipality have benefited from the programme since 2017.

The Chairman Abdulai Isssah, thanked the Department and central Government for their continuous support and urged all PWDs to utilize the equipment/tools for their intended purposes.