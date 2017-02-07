“Causes Of Breast Of Breast Cancer Unknown” - Dr. Beatriice Wiafe Addai

The president of Breast Care International, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai has stated that the causes of breast cancer is still not known to researchers and medical practitioners and that it makes primary prevention of the disease very difficult. She is therefore urging all persons to be very careful and visit the nearby hospital as soon as they suspect that something is not going well in their breast.

According Dr. Wiafe, though the causes are unknown, there are some risk factors that make one a cancer prone and the biggest of such risk factors is been a female.

She said though men can also suffer from breast cancer, women are more prone to getting the disease than men. She added that until recently where the statistics are changing, research had shown that 99 percent of women are more prone to getting breast cancer than men.

Dr. Wiafe Addai also used the opportunity to explain further several other risk factors of breast cancer. She advised that people should seek medical attention as soon as there is a suspicion of some infections in the breast.

She added that the cure for breast cancer is very expensive and since its causes are unknown, the best way to prevent the breast cancer is regular medical screening and self-examination of the breast.

Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai was speaking at Breast Cancer Day celebration at Nkwakwa in the Eastern Region. At the occasion, other speakers also spoke about other forms of cancers such as cervical cancer, prostate cancer etc.

On his part, Member of Parliament for Nkwakwa Constituency and the Eastern Regional Minister Designate, Hon. Eric Daffour advised people to seek for medical attention often to reduce the risk of breast cancer. He said, unlike men, it is difficult for breast cancer to be determined in women at the initial stages and therefore advised the people to pay heed to the teachings of Breast Care International and help prevent breast Cancer in the region and Ghana as a whole.

Some breast cancer survivors who spoke to the media after the celebration advised women and the general public not to panic when one is diagnosed of breast cancer but rather seek immediate medical attention.