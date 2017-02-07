Access Bank is 2016 most influential bank on social media

For the second consecutive year, Access Bank Ghana has emerged as the most Influential Bank on Social media in Ghana, after results of the ‘2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings’ were published last week.

The rankings show that the bank outran other competitors in the industry to consolidate its brand position as the most digitally friendly Bank.

According to the independent report compiled by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation, the ranking results were achieved by analysing the social media following of brands, growth difference, engagements, post reaches and mentions.

Using the GSMR score, the report scored Access Bank 248,656 and saw the Bank gain new followers of 132,634 across Facebook and Instagram with increased engagements and mentions to clinch the top spot.

Speaking on the recognition, the Head of Corporate Communications at Access Bank Ghana, Mr Nana Adu Kyeremateng thanked the Bank’s many followers on their social media pages for their interest in the Bank’s service and activities on their pages.

He noted that Social media has today become a powerful tool for building brand affinity and as a Bank which prides itself on being at the forefront of digital innovation, Access Bank was taking advantage of the multiple platforms that social media offers to engage its customers and fans in meaningful ways.

He concluded by saying: “More importantly, we have used our social media pages to attend to customer enquiries and complaints with the support of our 24hour Contact Centre in line with our brand promise of speed, service and security. We hope to improve this in 2017 and our followers can be sure of many exciting campaigns in the year ahead”.

Last year, Access Bank Bank kept its social media pages active by engaging thousands of its followers through many campaigns on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Soundcloud and Linkedin. These included, Tuesday Brain teasers, Predict and Win competitions, Promos for special occasions like Valentine and Mothers Day, bankinginfrastructureDiscounted Services from lifestyle partners and the “I live for Art” campaign promoting young talents in the arts.

Other exciting engagements include the #WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday) for every Wednesday where women making impact on the society are highlighted and celebrated as part of the Bank’s ‘W’ Initiative; #The Time Travel which is featured every Thursday to help followers reminisce on some childhood games, shows, school life and many others.

Over the years, Access Bank has built an acknowledged reputation for service excellence in the Ghanaian banking sector. The Bank continues to invest in its operations to ensure an excellent customer experience and highly efficient operations, thus helping to make banking more accessible and affordable.

The Bank recently was awarded as ‘Africa's Best Bank Transformation’ in the Euromoney 2016 Awards for Excellence. The award was in recognition of the Bank's progress in the enhancement of its operations through its 'Winning with Service' initiative, as well as commitment to raising the standards of customer experience through its digital banking strategy.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com