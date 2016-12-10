GES project improves Pre-school education

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Bolgatanga, Dec. 10, GNA - There has been a significant improvement of quality education delivery at the Pre-school level in the Bongo District of Upper East Region, research has shown.

The research conducted by the Turning Point Developing Consulting in the Bongo District, attributed the positive outcome to the implementation of the Ghana Partnership for Education Grant Project (GPEG) by the Ghana Education Service at the Pre-school level in some deprived districts in the country.

The research findings were made known at a dissemination forum, which attracted stakeholders including the representative of the Regional Director and District Directors of Education, Traditional Rulers and Head teachers.

The research was conducted using the 'Citizen Report Card Survey 'and focused on the GPEG Project Impact on Kindergarten Education Delivery in the Bongo District was commissioned by the Community Development and Advocacy Centre (CODAC) in collaboration with the Civil Society Groups from Bongo with support from IBIS- Ghana.

Among the key findings, the research showed that there had been improvement in teaching and learning at the pre-school level and the children, unlike before, could read, recite poems and perform well in Mathematics and English Language.

Another major issue the findings showed was that unlike before where teachers at the pre-school levels had low educational status, most of them were Diploma and Degree holders in Early Childhood Development.

The research attributed the success story of most of the schools to the enhancement of the teachers' education with sponsorship package provided by the intervention.

There has been an improvement in the governance systems of the School Management Committees and the Parent Teacher Associations as a result of the capacity building training.

The research showed that whilst most of the schools had adequate classrooms, a few others did not and had to conduct teaching and learning under trees and dilapidated structures.

Mr Sumaila Saaka, the Executive Director of the Turning Point Developing Consulting, urged the stakeholders to draw up advocacy programmes to lobby with the duty bearers particularly the District Assemblies to provide the schools with their needs to help improve upon quality education.

'Early School years are a critical period for learning and development and this must not be taken for granted if we want our children to get good foundation and to perform well at the higher level of education,', he said.

The Executive Director of CODAC, Mr Seidu Musah Akugri, explained that his outfit decided to commission the research to help sustain the GPEG Project which begun implementation in 75 Districts in eight out of the 10 regions and ended in August 2016.

He said the findings would help inform the decision to embark upon advocacy programmes in the Talensi, Garu-Tempane and Bongo Districts where the intervention was implemented to help sustain the project.

Ms Safiya Musah, Programme Facilitator of the Democratic Consolidated and Accountable Governance of IBIS-Ghana, said her outfit had over the years been advocating bigger financing for the education sector and also encouraged citizen participation in education service delivery of the country.

GNA