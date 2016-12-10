GhElections: I will not let Ghanaians down – Nana Addo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed to not let Ghanaians down following his election as the president of Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo, in his acceptance speech at his Nima residence, said he was humbled by his victory as he expressed his gratitude to family, friends, his party among others.

“There has never been a more humbling moment in my life and I thank you the good people of Ghana for this massive show of support and the confidence you have reposed in men and my party.”

“I make this solemn pledge to you tonight and will not let you down. I will do all in my power to live up to your hope sand expectations,” the President-elect said in his address.

Nana Akufo-Addo's speech came about an hour after the Electoral Commission (EC) had declared him the winner of Ghana's seventh general elections making him the fifth president of Ghana's fourth republic.

The NPP Flagbearer finally secured the presidency at the third time of asking, beating the incumbent, President John Mahama who became the first incumbent to lose a presidential election since Ghana returned to a multi-party democracy in 1992.

The EC declared him the winner, with 53.85% of the votes, while President Mahama took 44.40%.

Electorate, EC deserve praise

Nana Akufo-Addo in his acceptance speech also had words of commendation to two of the key stakeholders in the election, the electorate and the EC.

He hailed Ghanaians for their “mature peaceful and orderly manner” in which they exercised their democratic franchise in what was ultimately another peaceful election.

“The democratic credentials of our nation have been further enhanced by your conduct,” he said to them.

The EC also did its best to dissuade the scepticism that some Ghanaians carried into the elections, Nana Akufo-Addo said.

“The Electoral Commission under its new leadership with Charlotte Osei in the chair is to be congratulated for organising this credible election. She and the Commission have allayed the fears of many about their capacity to conduct a good election.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana