AAG wants speedy passage of Advertising Council Bill

The Advertising Association of Ghana is making a fresh case for the speedy passage of the Advertising Council Bill.

According to the association, the bill holds the key to improving the fortunes of the industry to the benefit of the economy.

President of the association Joel Nettey spoke with JOY BUSINESS at the 10th Gong Gong Awards ceremony held last Saturday. Kuuku Abban was there for JOY BUSINESS and reports.

The annual event is aimed at acknowledging the creative works of advertising agencies in the country. This year’s edition themed: “Impact of Digital Advertising on Global Markets” saw Ogilvy and Mather, emerge Best Advertising Agency after picking two of the four Platinum Best of the Best Awards.

Innova DDB Ghana also picked one platinum and four gold awards while Insel grabbed one platinum and two gold. Scanad grabbed four gold, with Publicis walking away with one gold.

Managing Partner of Ogilvy and Mather Nathan Dube who was obviously ecstatic said an effective integrated scheme introduce by his outfit did the trick.

Photo: Managing Partner of Ogilvy and Mather Nathan Dube

"One of the best things we have done in the last year and a half is that we have integrated all our companies and I think they are one of the best-integrated companies in Ghana now.

"We have also strengthened our team and cut our dead woods as well as strengthen our ranks. Those attributes together with the power of our networks are what you see tonight," he said.

Selorm Dogbe works with Innova DDB Ghana whose agency won a couple of Gold and a Platinum for Outdoor advertising said they were happy that their sleepless nights has paid off.

President of the Association Joel Nettey said although the industry has been able to self-regulate over the years, the passage of the Advertising Council Bill is crucial to ensure accountability in the industry.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Kuuku Abban |Joy Business