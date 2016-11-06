Adansedie And Testimony - The Police Voters Perspective

Adansedie is when our politicians are promising everybody but not the police.

Testimony is when they think the police numbers don't matter.

Adansedie is when the police get into the polling booth on the special voting day on December 1st.

Testimony is when the police officer takes a close look at the ballot paper alone in the polling booth.

Adansedie is when the police officer has to make a choice between the candidates.

Testimony is when he knows his or her thumb is powerful and can decide who leads the nation from January 7th and beyond.

Adansedie is when he finally makes the choice as to who he will choose to lead him or her.

Testimony is when the ballots are counted and the politicians begin to realise that they should have taken the policemen and women serious.

Adansedie is when you forget to think that the police is bigger than most constituencies.

Testimony is when the fact is clear that elections are about numbers and that every segment of the population is important.

Adansedie is when you still have the opportunity to write the wrong and begin to talk to the police too.

Testimony is when you make realistic promise to the police.

Adansedie is when you respect the thumb of the police officers, their families and their dependents.

Testimony is when we are treated equal before the law.

Adansedie is when the police have sworn to and accepted to do what many in our society will not do.

Testimony is when the conditions of the Ghanaian police officer is not the best.

Adansedie is when our politicians think that because we are not supposed to talk about politics so they can overlook our plight in their campaigns.

Testimony is when they think we can't think far.

Adansedie is when they underestimate us at the peril of their votes.

Testimony is when the Ghanaian police officer today is educated more than anybody could ever imagine.

Mohammed Abdul Hanan EL-Saeed

Chiraa Police Station

Sunyani District/BA

0244087295

[email protected]