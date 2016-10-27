Tigo staffers raise funds to support Breast Cancer patients

Telecom giant and CIMG Telecom Company of 2015, Tigo has launched its annual Breast Cancer campaign for its employees across the country.

The programme would see workers of the company clad in pink during various activities earmarked for every Friday in the month of October to raise funds under the theme 'Early detection Saves lives.'

This is part of efforts by employees of the company to raise awareness on the need for women to have regular breast examinations.

The fundraising activities would be crowned with a buffet organised for all staff of the company on October 28 at the Tigo headoffice on Barnes road in Accra.

The money raised during the programme would be presented to some identified breast cancer patients in the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has noted a total of 2,000 Ghanaian women were diagnosed of breast cancer in the year 2012.

With about 2,900 cases being diagnosed annually and at least one of eight women dying, breast cancer has been identified as the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Ghana. This, the staff of Tigo believe requires urgent response, however, little.

Commenting on the initiative, Director of Corporate Affairs at Tigo, Gifty Bingley, said it is important for women to seek regular examination of their breast to improve the general wellbeing.

She believes the advocacy and awareness creation by the company staff would go a long way to help the situation of women especially breast cancer patients in the country.

“With this initiative, we hope to contribute and support the national and international campaign against the spread of the disease by educating ourselves and our friends and families," she said.

"The message has always been simple, regular examination will help to detect the disease early and reduce its impact on women,” she added.

Other activities for the month-long campaign include health talks and interaction with renowned physicians and survivors.

The company would also be proving breast self-examination kits for its employees to share among their friends and families.

Tigo has over the years supported several efforts towards the creation of awareness about Breast Cancer.

Cases in point are 2014 and 2015, where the company partnered a Non Governmental Organizations (NGO), Breast Care International for the ‘Walk for Cure’ events in both Sunyani and Takoradi respectively.